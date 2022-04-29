media release: The Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host its 13th annual journalism ethics conference at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. The conference is free, open to the public and made possible by generous sponsorships from craig newmark philanthropies and the Evjue Foundation. A virtual option will be available, but sign up by April 27 (walk-ins are welcome the day of the in-person event).

Called “Centering Equity: Journalism, Ethics & a Just Future,” the conference will bring together news media professionals, non-profit news leaders, media innovators, academics, students and the public to address the ethical dimensions of covering inequity and injustice, as well as inequities within the field of journalism itself.

Sewell Chan, editor in chief of the Texas Tribune, will deliver a keynote address titled “Can journalism bring about justice?” Expert panelists will also discuss issues such as covering inequities in systems, representing communities equitably, and the role of tech in driving inequity across a variety of sectors. A select group of news leaders will also provide their points of view on equity issues facing the media and its workplaces.