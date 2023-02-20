Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free.

media release: Chance Trottman-Huiet, tuba; Vincent Fuh, piano

Program

Aria Eugène Bozza (1905-1991)

Adagio and Allegro Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Three Essays for Solo Tuba William Penn (b. 1943)

I. Prelude

II. Interlude

III. Postlude

Sonata for Bass Tuba and Piano Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

I. Allegro pesante

II. Allegro assai

III. Variationen

Sonata for Clarinet in Bb and Piano Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

I. Allegro tristamente

II. Romanza

III. Allegro con fuoco

Colorado native Chance Trottman-Huiet has been Principal Tuba with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic since November 2016, an audition he won while pursuing his DMA at Michigan State University. He enjoys performing in the Philharmonic and with the Philharmonic Brass Quintet for its many educational and community outreach performances. Chance has also enjoyed performing with the orchestras of Cleveland, Melbourne, St. Louis, Utah, Detroit, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Louisville, Iceland, and Malaysia, and other Midwest ensembles including the Kalamazoo-based New Orleans-style group, the Kanola Band. He is proud to be a member of the Western Brass Quintet at Western Michigan University, where he has been teaching since 2020.

As a soloist, Chance had the privilege of premiering Viet Cuong’s Concerto for Tuba and Wind Ensemble with the Purdue Fort Wayne Wind Ensemble and performed John Williams’ Concerto for Tuba with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in February 2022.

Chance also recently recorded and released an album of original songs entitled, “For the Birds,” which features Chance singing and playing guitar.