Chelsea Manning

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series for a conversation and Q&A with Chelsea Manning. Manning will be discussing topics including ethics in public service, transgender rights activism and resistance in light of advancing technologies. This event will take place at Shannon Hall at Memorial Union. This is a free ticketed event and tickets will go live at the end of January.  Watch the event page.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Chelsea Manning - 2022-02-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chelsea Manning - 2022-02-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chelsea Manning - 2022-02-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chelsea Manning - 2022-02-17 19:00:00 ical