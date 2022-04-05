Chile’s Constitutional Convention: Challenges and Triumphs

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by Javier Couso Salas, Professor of law at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago, Chile, and Professor of Global Trends in Constitutionalism, University of Utrecht, Netherlands. Dr. Couso Salas is a specialist in the field of sociology of law and comparative law, with a focus on constitutional issues in Latin American countries including Chile. Discussants: Professor Alexandra Huneeus, UW-Madison Law School, and Professor Kata Beilin, LACIS Faculty Director.

Virtual registration available via Zoom: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAodeurqjojG9ckO11zskIHsHgvB-t-NUIs