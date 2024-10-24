China's Rise and Economic Conflict with the United States

media release: We are delighted to welcome UW alum Nicholas R. Lardy to campus this week! Lardy will give a presentation on the unprecedented pace of China's economic growth since 1978, and its implications for the national security strategy of the United States.

Dubbed “everybody’s guru on China” by the National Journal, Lardy is a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He joined the Institute in March 2003 from the Brookings Institution, where he was a senior fellow from 1995 onwards. He is author, coauthor, or editor of numerous books, including The State Strikes Back: The End of Economic Reforms in China? (2019), Markets over Mao: The Rise of Private Business in China (2014) , and Sustaining China’s Economic Growth after the Global Financial Crisis (2012 ). See his full list of publications here. Lardy is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and of the editorial boards of Asia Policy and the China Review.

Lardy's public lecture will be moderated by Michael Knetter, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association CEO.

Sponsors: Center for East Asian Studies; East Asian Legal Studies Center; Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership; Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs; Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy