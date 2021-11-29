media release: The UW-Madison Sculpture department would like to invite you to the opening reception for our show, Cliffhanger, on Thursday, December 2, 6-8pm at the UW Art Lofts (Front Gallery). The exhibit is on display through Dec. 3.

For Cliffhanger, participants were asked to submit pieces or proposals related to the theme of narrative. The show contains over 20 artists with works ranging from neon to book art, textile to woodwork, installation to performance. Each work has a distinct story to tell; they are arranged within the space so common threads can be deciphered.

The narratives contained within this show are varied. Some are historical, such as the one intended to recreate a catastrophic bridge failure. Others are personal; a woolen creature repeatedly stabs itself with a needle, felting its skin over time. A few take a conceptual approach; a book is filled with lost and forgotten items, now permanently catalogued. Though differing in approach and content, these pieces are united by a desire to communicate a story to the audience.

Curated by second-year sculpture master of fine arts degree candidate Brittany Weekley, this show's intent was to be inclusive and open to all media. Students focusing in printmaking, 4D, and fields outside of the art department participated in the show, as well as several students from UW-Lacrosse. The curation process was approached with the idea that everyone deserves a platform to share their stories.