Climate Change and Law: Global to Local Legal and Policy Challenges

media release: The Wisconsin International Law Journal's Symposium examines the most recent developments of climate change. Climate change, as well as transitioning to a low carbon economy, pose many legal and policy challenges. During the symposium, leading lawyers, policymakers, and activists will examine these challenges and discuss the way forward. The symposium will launch the Wisconsin Initiative on Law and Climate Change (WILCC), a joint initiative between the Human Rights Program and the Global Legal Studies Center at the UW Law School.

* start and end time

Thursday, March 31, 4–6:30 p.m., and Friday, April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., UW Law School, room 2260 and Zoom

Free, but registration requested by March 29. https://t.e2ma.net/message/ kna3sg/cx42xj