media release: Flash Talks on Climate Change: Climate Change is not just about the Environment

Climate change has wide-ranging impacts on a variety of disciplines and this panel featuring flash talks by researchers across campus will touch on some of them – trade, energy, human rights, and health. This event is part of the speaker series “International Organizations and You” sponsored by the Global Legal Studies Center, La Follette School of Public Affairs and International Business Program, Wisconsin School of Business.

Room 1310 (Plenary Room).

See all Global Legal Studies Center events here.