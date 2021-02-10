ONLINE: CMDC Conversation Series

press release: Annette Becker is a fashion historian and arts educator whose work focuses on accessible material culture studies. She currently serves as the director of the Texas Fashion Collection (TFC), which is part of the University of North Texas’s College of Visual Arts & Design. In that role, Becker stewards a collection of nearly 20,000 historic and designer garments and accessories spanning over 250 years of fashion history. Becker will be in conversation with Tania Kolarik, a PhD Candidate in Art History at UW-Madison, and will discuss the ways the TFC engages design and material culture research before giving a brief tour of the collection storage space.

