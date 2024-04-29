Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools Coffee Chat

Media Release: Join Coalition Co-Directors, Sandra Taylor-Marshall and Dr. Anjalé Welton for a free virtual Coffee Chat to learn more about the Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools!

The Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools is hosted by the UW-Madison School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis and the office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE). This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the School of Education Dean’s Office.