Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools Research Symposium

Media Release: Join us for the 2024 Virtual Coalition Research Symposium

Thursday, May 16, 2024, 4:30-7:30 p.m. CT

Live online | Free | Register

The Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools utilizes the anti-racist cycle of inquiry and coaching to build members’ capacity to become leaders of anti-racist change. Coalition members build relationships and network within and beyond the Coalition, energizing and empowering one another to develop new action plans and deepen existing ones while leading for racial justice in their professional contexts. Join this virtual session to hear Coalition members' firsthand experiences.

Learn more about this program at go.wisc.edu/coalition

Questions? Contact Sandra at taylormarsha@wisc.edu

The Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools is hosted by the UW-Madison School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis and the office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE). This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the School of Education Dean’s Office.