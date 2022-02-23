ONLINE: Coalitional Intimacies: HIV/AIDS, Caregiving and the Domestic Archive

press release: Histories of HIV/AIDS activism have typically focused on public protest. In this virtual Humanities Without Boundaries talk, Stephen Vider will draw on work from his new book, The Queerness of Home, to explore how activists and artists simultaneously mobilized domestic space as a site of caregiving, remapping the boundaries of kinship and community. He will also reflect on how he translated his research for the 2017 exhibition AIDS at Home: Art and Everyday Activism at the Museum of the City of New York and explore how scholars and curators can work with artists, activists, and their wider communities to uncover the domestic archive of HIV/AIDS.

This is a virtual talk (Zoom). Please register in advance here.

Stephen Vider is Assistant Professor of History and Director of the Public History Initiative at Cornell University. His book, The Queerness of Home: Gender, Sexuality, and the Politics of Domesticity after World War II (University of Chicago Press, 2021), traces how LGBTQ people reshaped domestic life in the postwar United States. Vider has also led and contributed to a wide range of public history projects, including the exhibition AIDS at Home: Art and Everyday Activism, which he curated for the Museum of the City of New York in 2017. His writing has appeared in American Quarterly, Gender & History, and The Public Historian, as well as the New York Times, Avidly, Time, and Slate, among other places.