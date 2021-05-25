ONLINE: College Students with Refugee Backgrounds Discuss Experiences with College and Careers

media release: Announcing a new webinar series for 2021: Supporting Higher Education and Career Success for Refugees in Wisconsin

This webinar series brings together educators, refugee resettlement service providers, college students with refugee background, scholars, employers, and community members to learn about the barriers and supports that impact the college and career success of Wisconsin residents of refugee background. The webinars will feature engagement with scholars and practitioners who support higher education for refugees, and the concluding webinar will be a panel discussion with college students with refugee background. After the completion of each webinar, everyone is invited to stay and discuss policy and advocacy to support higher education for immigrants of refugee background in Wisconsin.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 3p.m. CST (US)

Panel discussion: College Students with Refugee Backgrounds Discuss Experiences with College and Careers

Part of the Spring 2021 Webinar Series: Supporting Higher Education and Career Success for Refugees in Wisconsin w/CCWT Associate Researcher Dr. Matthew Wolfgram

