Coming Home

press release: USA | 1978 | 35mm | 127 min.

Director: Hal Ashby; Cast: Jane Fonda, Jon Voight, Bruce Dern

Among the first mainstream Hollywood films to address the Vietnam War with a critical attitude, this melodrama set in 1968 tells the story of Sally (Fonda), who volunteers at a veterans’ hospital while her husband (Dern), an army captain, is away fighting. After she meets and falls for a recovering and embittered paraplegic (Jon Voight), Sally is moved to reconsider her prior views. Ashby, nearing the end of his 70s hot streak, manages to create a memorably loose, shaggy, and real atmosphere while adhering to the classic structure of the Oscar-winning script by Nancy Dowd, Robert C. Jones, and Waldo Salt. Voight and Fonda also both won Oscars for their performances. The naturalistic cinematography is by frequent Ashby collaborator, Haskell Wexler.

