Coming Together: Culturally Inspired Creation reception

media release: April 20 - May 27 - This exhibition is a collaboration between traditional textile artisan designers in the Kutch district in northwest India and students at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Together, students learn textile traditions from India through their artisan designer partners and objects in the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. Choosing an object in the Collection as inspiration, students and artisan collaborators co-designed scarves for the contemporary market. These final works, along with their inspiration object from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, will be on view in celebration of the language of tradition, collaboration, and hand work in textile design.

Trunk Show & Exhibition Reception: Saturday, April 30 | 1-4 p.m., The Link, First Floor, Nancy Nicholas Hall (1300 Linden Drive)

Co-design teams comprised of UW–Madison students and traditional artisans from Kutch, India have worked together this semester to present a public trunk show. The work on sale will consist of limited editions of the co-designed pieces featured in the exhibition, as well as pieces designed and produced by the artisans. During this time, the exhibition will be open and there will also be a reception. The textiles will be on sale through the Global Artisans Initiative.

This exhibition is presented in co-sponsorship with the Division of the Arts, Design Studies Department, Art Department, Art History Department, Center for South Asia, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and Bolz Center for Arts Administration.

Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery Hours:

Monday-Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12–4 p.m.

By Appointment: cdmc@sohe.wisc.edu