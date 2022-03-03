ONLINE: Coming Together of Peoples Conference

media release: We are excited to celebrate our 36th Coming Together of Peoples Conference (CTOPC) this year with our largest and most impactful conference to-date. This conference features a keynote address by Aurene Martin, and seven panels on topics relevant to the practice of Indian law. This year's conference also includes an ethics panel. This conference is approved for 11 CLE credits in Wisconsin. Minnesota CLE credits are pending.

The 36th CTOPC is held virtually across three days, so please join us for some or all! The CTOPC is free and open to the public.

The CTOPC is scheduled to take place on:

Thursday, March 3: Keynote address and Ethics Panel, 11:50am-2pm CST

Keynote address by Aurene Martin

Ethics Panel

Friday, March 4: "The Controversial Past of Federal Indian Law and The U.S Supreme Court and its Cloudy Future" from 9am-2pm CST

The Supreme Court's Last 35 Years of Federal Indian Law

Past, Present and Future: The 20 Years of the Tribal Supreme Court Project

The Past and Future of ICWA

Saturday, March 5: "Tribal Legal Issues in the Upper Midwest" from 9am-1:20pm CST

Faust v. Vilsack

OSHA Oversight on Tribally Owned Businesses

The Amended Oneida Gaming Compact and the Future of Wisconsin Gaming

Keynote Speaker: Aurene Martin is the founder, president and managing partner at Spirit Rock Consulting, where she represents Indian tribes on Federal law and policy issues. She is enrolled in the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and specializes in the areas of Tribal land acquisition and the fee to trust process, Tribal gaming and general Tribal government issues. Before entering private practice, Martin had a long career in public service as a high-level political appointee at the U.S. Department of the Interior and senior counsel to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. She began her career as senior staff attorney of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, where she was responsible for Indian Child Welfare Act litigation, state legislative affairs and gaming matters. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UW–Madison in 1989 and her law degree from the UW–Madison Law School in 1993.

The Indigenous Law Student Association (ILSA) provides an organization and forum for Law School students, while contributing to the advancement of Indigenous peoples. ILSA fosters communication between all law students, the UW law faculty and staff, and the community at large. Additionally, ILSA provides support to its members by maintaining study groups, assisting with job searches, and hosting social activities.