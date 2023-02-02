Community Cape Workshop

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Work alongside artists Wildcat Ebony Brown and Lynore Routté to make your own Wide Awakes cape. Blank capes and supplies provided. Everyone can be a Wide Awake!

The Civil War-era Wide Awakes started as an abolitionist youth group in 1860. Wearing capes and carrying lanterns they marched for voter registration and political activism. Today's Wide Awakes are "an open-source network who believe in the power to radically re-imagine the future through creative collaboration."

Free, but tickets are required.

