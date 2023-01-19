Community Forum with Chancellor Mnookin

press release: We're excited to welcome Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, UW-Madison, as our featured speaker, with a reception following the Community Forum presentation.

This Community Forum will be in-person. Registration is required since space is limited.

Jennifer L. Mnookin is the 30th leader of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a national expert on law, forensic science and evidence, and has deep experience as an innovative and talented administrator.

Prior to joining UW-Madison, Mnookin served as dean of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law. She first joined the UCLA Law faculty in 2005, she served as Vice Dean for Faculty and Research from 2007 to 2009, and Vice Dean for Faculty Recruitment and Intellectual Life from 2012-13. She became dean in 2015.

She received her A.B. from Harvard University, her J.D. from Yale Law School, and a Ph.D. in History and Social Study of Science and Technology from M.I.T.

This event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Madison's Community Relations Committee (CRC).