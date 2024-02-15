media release: South Korea | 2023 | DCP | 130 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Um Tae-hwa

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Park Bo-young, Park Seo-jun

Parasite-style class warfare meets the disaster movie in this highly entertaining Korean blockbuster. An apocalyptic earthquake levels Seoul, with only one apartment building left standing. As desperate outsiders scramble to gain entry to this high-rise paradise, its threatened residents seal themselves inside—only to begin turning on one another. Concrete Utopia won Best Film at the Grand Bell Awards (Korea’s Oscar equivalent), joining the ranks of the last three winners: Decision to Leave, Parasite, and Burning. Presented with the support of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW Madison.

