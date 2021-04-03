ONLINE: Conor Nelson

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Dr. Conor Nelson, assistant professor of flute

Program

Poison Mushroom (2003) Dai Fujikura (b. 1977)

Fantasia in b minor, TWV 40:4 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)

East Wind (1988) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

Fantasia in e minor, TWV 40:9 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)

Danza de la Mariposa (2011) Valerie Coleman (b. 1970)

Fantasia in f# minor, TWV 40:11 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)

Passacaglia for Solo Flute, Op. 48 No. 2 Ernő Dohnányi (1877-1960