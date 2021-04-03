ONLINE: Conor Nelson
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.
media release: Dr. Conor Nelson, assistant professor of flute
Program
Poison Mushroom (2003) Dai Fujikura (b. 1977)
Fantasia in b minor, TWV 40:4 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)
East Wind (1988) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)
Fantasia in e minor, TWV 40:9 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)
Danza de la Mariposa (2011) Valerie Coleman (b. 1970)
Fantasia in f# minor, TWV 40:11 G.P. Telemann (1681-1767)
Passacaglia for Solo Flute, Op. 48 No. 2 Ernő Dohnányi (1877-1960