ONLINE: Conservation on Tap

press release: Join Society for Conservation Biology-Wisconsin for the next virtual Conservation on Tap, where we’ll hear from Taylor Peltier!

Can species adapt rapidly to climate change? Taylor will share parts of her MS research studying the local adaptive capacity of snowshoe hares, as well as climate change implications for other color coat molting species and a history of snowshoe hare research in Wisconsin.

We’ll save time for questions and getting to know each other. Hope to see you there!