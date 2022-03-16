Continuous Line
to
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Continuous Line: MFA Candidate and Faculty Exhibition, March 16 - 19, University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Lofts Gallery, 111 North Frances St, Madison.
Curated by: MFA Candidates by Jacob Bautista, Carley Schmidt, and Devon Stackonis
Continuous Line is a collection of recent artworks created by graduate students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department in the School of Education.
Info
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events