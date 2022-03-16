media release: Continuous Line: MFA Candidate and Faculty Exhibition, March 16 - 19, University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Lofts Gallery, 111 North Frances St, Madison.

Curated by: MFA Candidates by Jacob Bautista, Carley Schmidt, and Devon Stackonis

Continuous Line is a collection of recent artworks created by graduate students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department in the School of Education.