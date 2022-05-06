CONTROL, Traindodge

media release: Witness to the musical rebirth of CONTROL, Madison's long-dormant, post-everything trio!

https://wearecontrol.bandcamp.com/

With special guest, TRAINDODGE, the angular rock godfathers of Oklahoma, coming through on tour.

https://traindodge.bandcamp.com/

Friday May 6, 2022, Revolution Cycles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1629833710722051