CONTROL, Traindodge
Revolution Cycles 2330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Witness to the musical rebirth of CONTROL, Madison's long-dormant, post-everything trio!
https://wearecontrol.bandcamp.com/
With special guest, TRAINDODGE, the angular rock godfathers of Oklahoma, coming through on tour.
https://traindodge.bandcamp.com/
Friday May 6, 2022, Revolution Cycles.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1629833710722051
Info
Revolution Cycles 2330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music