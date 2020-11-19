ONLINE: Conversazione con Laila Tentoni

press release: During the annual “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2020,” a series of events are planned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This year’s edition at UW-Madison is dedicated to Italian food writer Pellegrino Artusi since 2020 marks the Bicentennial of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, author of Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (1891) and “father” of Italian cuisine. At UW-Madison, Artusi figures prominently in our courses and academic activities, and the UW Library features several important editions of his book in its Special Collections. For a special video Casa Artusi a Forlimpopoli about Pellegrino Artusi and Casa Artusi in Forlimpopoli (Italy) click here: Casa Artusi Video.

Week of Italian Cuisine in the World events are free and open to all. This year's events will be on Zoom; for links or more information, contact: Prof. Grazia Menechella gmeneche@wisc.edu. https://www.facebook.com/ItalianatUWMadison/.

Thursday, November 19, 2020, 1:00-1:30 pm US Central time

“Conversazione con Laila Tentoni.” Dr. Laila Tentoni (President of Casa Artusi) in conversation with Prof. Grazia Menechella. In Italian.

Special guest Dr. Laila Tentoni, President of Casa Artusi, on the occasion of the Bicentennial Celebration of Pellegrino Artusi (1820-1911), author of Science in the Kitchen and The Art of Eating Well (1891), will engage in a conversation on Pellegrino Artusi, the “father” of Italian cuisine, explaining why Artusi’s teachings of “cucina domestica” (home cooking) are still very relevant today, and how Casa Artusi preserves Artusi’s legacy and promotes Italian cuisine in Italy and abroad. Conversation followed by Q&A. Laila Tentoni is the promoter of many events and projects at Casa Artusi and worldwide (including the Tutto fa brodo? project and booklet made in collaboration also with Italian at UW-Madison in 2017). She is the co-author (with Piero Camporesi and Luciana Cacciaguerra) of Pellegrino Artusi e la sua Romagna (Casa Artusi, 2012).