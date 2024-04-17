media release: Paul E. Raether, Davarian Baldwin, Kacie Lucchini Butcher, and Department of African American Studies Affiliate Simon Balto will be giving a panel discussion at the Pyle Center on Wednesday, April 17th on “Cops on Campus: Who Keeps Us Safe?”

Paul E. Raether is a Distinguished Professor of American Studies at Trinity College. Davarian Baldwin is the author of In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower. Simon Balto is a professor of History at UW-Madison and author of Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago. Kacie Lucchini Butcher is the director of UW-Madison’s Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History.