ONLINE: Cor-po/etics: A Poetics of the Body in Performance

media release: Lecture:“Cor-po/etics: A Poetics of the Body in Performance”

Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 4:00 PM CST, on Zoom.

Workshop: “For Those Who Are No Longer Here: Exorcizing the Necropolitics of Gender Violence”

Thursday, April 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST. To attend the workshop and receive a link to the Zoom meeting, please RSVP to cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu. All are welcome!

Lecture: A ritual poetics as counter-narrative to the politics of violence.

Workshop: Luna’s talk focuses on her work For Those Who Are No Longer Here, performative actions to memorialize women killed by gender violence, and against femicide, forgetting, and impunity.

Biography: Violeta Luna is a San Francisco-based performance artist. Her works reflect and inquire upon the relationship between theatre, performance art and community engagement. Working in a multidisciplinary space that allows for the crossing of aesthetic and conceptual borders, Luna uses her body as a territory to question and comment on social and political phenomena. She has performed and taught workshops in the U.S. and abroad in places ranging from the Bay Area to most of Latin America, as well as in countries such as Rwanda, Egypt, India, New Zealand, Japan, and Canada to name a few. Luna’s work has also been featured in several recent and forthcoming books like “Performing Ground: Space, Camouflage and the arts of Blending In,” and “Freak Performance: dissidence in Latin America Theater.” Her collaborations include work with the Bay Area-based immigrant women’s rights organizations Mujeres Unidas y Activas and La Colectiva de Mujeres, as well as the performance collective Secos & Mojados. Luna is a Creative Capital and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) Fellow and artistic member of The Magdalena Project: International Network of Women in Contemporary Theatre.

Link to Violeta Luna’s website.

