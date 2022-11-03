media release: Cory Henry was a child-prodigy, playing at the Chicago Apollo Theater by age six. He has flourished into a respected singer-songwriter, pianist, organist, and trombonist, known for touring and collaborating with artists ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Kanye West. While a member of the ensemble Snarky Puppy, Henry won three GRAMMY Awards, and his solo album Something to Say was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Progressive R&B Album category in 2021. His style is reminiscent of 70's soul music, inspired by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Donny Hathaway with a voice made of gold.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$65 / $50 / $30

UW-Madison Students: $12 / $10 / $8; Youth (17 and under): $20; Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.