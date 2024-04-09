Cosmic Confections: Crafting Exoplanetary Systems

media release: UW Space Place lecture by Estephani TorresVillanueva, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 pm

Join us as we unlock the cosmic recipe for creating planetary systems around distant stars. We'll explore the ingredients and processes needed to form these systems and then explore the variety of discovered planetary systems in our galaxy.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.