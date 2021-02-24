ONLINE: COVID-19: The Science of Vaccines
press release: Free webinar from the Morgridge Institute for Research
Delve deeper into the science of viruses and vaccines. Experts in virology and vaccine development will share about how coronaviruses infect, how COVID-19 vaccines— including a new class of mRNA vaccines— protect us, and how scientists were able to make the vaccine possible within a year.
Speakers:
- James H. Conway, MD FAAP Medical Director of UW Health Immunization Program and Associate Director of UW-Madison Global Health Institute
- Johan den Boon, PhD Virologist with the John W. and Jeanne M. Rowe Center for Research in Virology at the Morgridge Institute for Research
- William R. Hartman, MD University of Wisconsin School of Medicine Faculty and principal investigator for the UW Health AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Info
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars