press release: RUNNERS – 8K RUN – 10:15am (CDT) / Wheelchair – 10:10am (CDT)

WALKERS – 2 MILE WALK – 9:50am (CDT)

RUNNERS AND WALKERS will BOTH START on LIBRARY MALL at the intersection of State Street and N. Lake Street with staging on Library Mall along State Street and down Park Street. No registration or packet pick-up at the start.

A grand FINISH on the field in Camp Randall Stadium. Finish where legends such as the legendary Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch (who the race is named after), Pat Richter, Ron Dayne, J.J. Watt, and Russell Wilson have played.

The Crazylegs Classic welcomes family and friends of Crazylegs participants. Spectators are allowed access to Camp Randall Stadium at 10:00 am to view the race finish and take part in the post-race festivities. Please follow appropriate signs for spectators.

Important – spectators are not allowed on the field, so please plan your post-race meeting with race participants accordingly in a pre-determined section and row. As a service to Crazylegs Classic participants and spectators, we will have a STROLLER/BABY JOGGER CHECK AND PARK area located in front of Lot 17 on the north corner of Camp Randall Stadium, as these items are not allowed in the Stadium. This is a new location for 2020 due to the change in the walk course. We will also have a stroller parking area for spectators in Lot 19 at Gate 1. All strollers/baby joggers will be checked in and watched at all times by Crazylegs Classic staff so you may take part in the post-race festivities without worrying about accidents and injuries. They can then be picked after you exit the stadium.