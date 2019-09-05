press release: Please join us for a gathering to mark the start of a new academic year. Members of the CREECA faculty Kathryn Ciancia (assistant professor of history), Paul Dower (assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics), and Kirill Ospovat (assistant professor of Russian, GNS) will discuss their research and teaching. Discussion will be moderated by Ted Gerber, CREECA director and professor of sociology). We will also welcome our new master's degree students in Russian, East European, and Central Asian Studies (REECAS), new CREECA staff, and new scholars in the Wisconsin Russia Project!

*Refreshments (Middle Eastern appetizers from Bunky’s) will be served starting at 3:45; the discussion will begin at 4:00.

https://creeca.wisc.edu/event/ creeca-fall-roundtable-and- reception/