ONLINE: Crops to Conservancy: A Family Farm Legacy

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series. Registration for FACG members is free, the fee for nonmembers is $10 per session. (Please email info@allencentennialgarden.org if you need help with the discount code.)

press release: About the Presentation: Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee, Wisconsin is a turn-of-the-century farm that has transitioned into a passive recreation park with heritage gardens and five acres of restored prairie. This talk will discuss a little about the transition process, how the park vision drove garden design and management of the 30-year-old prairie restoration.

Bio: Amy Jo Dusick is a naturalist and environmental educator with an ecological restoration training and background. She worked as a restoration ecologist and sustainable landscaper before taking a position at Schumacher Farm Park as Park Administrator. Among other roles, she also gives tours of the park natural areas and helps to develop and facilitate outdoor-based programming.

**Please note that this is a virtual event. Zoom links will be sent to the email you used to register for the event 2 days, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the event begins. You may need to check your spam folder.**