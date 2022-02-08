ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas

press release: Our five-part Big Questions series continues with a deep dive into what science and philosophy have to say about happiness, something we all wonder about.

Pelin Kesebir from the UW-Madison Center for Healthy Minds will share insights from her research exploring the relationship between happiness and virtue. Valerie Tiberius from the University of Minnesota will bring her perspectives on well-being and values to the discussion.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Learn more at https://www.warf.org/programs-events/community/crossroads-of-ideas/