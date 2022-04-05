press release: Crossroads of Ideas: What is morality?

Join us as UW-Madison philosopher Russ Shafer-Landau and Cornell University psychologist Daniel Casasanto explore the essence of morality. Is morality a human construct, of divine origin or neither? How can we design a “recipe for moral action” to align our actions with our values and with evolving societal norms?

Wisconsin Public Radio’s Anne Strainchamps will moderate this final installment of the Big Questions miniseries.

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be livestreamed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85460714178?pwd=RWY2WFhnbXhxZ2pQWjkyWnJaZjNpUT09 (passcode=868255).

Learn more at https://www.warf.org/programs-events/community/crossroads-of-ideas/

The media partner for Crossroads of Ideas is The Cap Times.