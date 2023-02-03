CVC Faculty Research Forum
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Are you curious about the innovative work being done by Center for Visual Cultures affiliates? The CVC invites you to join us for a re-introduction of our bi-annual research forum--a showcasing the work of CVC faculty and graduate students. This colloquium will focus on current faculty research projects with the goal of sharing and sustaining intellectual energy around visual cultures topics.
Join us in person (lunch provided) Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:00–1:30 PM CST, The Hagen Room, Elvehjem Building; or on Zoom
Anirban Baishya, Communication Arts
Sarah Anne Carter, Design Studies
Anna Campbell, Gender and Women's Studies
Guillermina De Ferrari, Spanish & Portuguese
Christine Garlough, Gender and Women's Studies