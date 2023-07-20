Dae Hwan Kim & Jung Eun Byun

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free.

media release: Dae Hwan Kim, violin; Jung Eun Byun, piano.

Program

Violin Sonata No.3 in E flat Major, Op.12-3 Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

I. Allegro con spirito

II. Adagio con molt’ espressione

III. Rondo. Allegro molto

Four Pieces “Much Ado About Nothing”, Op.11 Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957)

I. The Maiden in the Bridal Chamber

II. Dogberry and Verges (March of the Watch)

III. Scene in the Garden

IV. Masquerade

Intermission

The Little Bird (Das Vögelchen) Isang Yun (1917-1995)

Violin Sonata No.2 in A major, Op. 100 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Allegro amabile

II. Andante tranquillo — Vivace

III. Allegretto grazioso, quasi Andante

As a performer, educator, and columnist, violinist Dae Hwan Kim has been an inspiration for young musicians, classical music fans and general public. Dr. Kim’s performances have drawn critical acclaim for both modern music and traditional works. In 1998, Kim gave her solo recital at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall as a winner of the Artists International Special Presentation Award in New York. She was invited to Vienna for a concert commemorating the 250th anniversary of the death of J.S. Bach, where she appeared as a soloist with Mahrisches Bach Collegium. Her performance continued as a soloist with the Prague Symphony Orchestra at Smetana Hall, Filharmonia Zabrzańska in Poland and Kiev Radio Symphony Orchestra. In Korea, she is frequently featured as a soloist with renowned orchestras including Seoul Philhamonic Orchestra, Incheon Philhamonic Orchestra. She also contributed her talents in chamber music. She has performed as a member of Kyung Wha Chung’s Chamber Orchestra in Korea since 1996. She was a member of the Asia Philharmonic and performed in Asian tour concerts. She performed with Pacific Music Festival Orchestra as a principal and numerous orchestras as an invited concertmaster. Her performances have been nationally televised in Korea. She was selected as a Musician of the Next Generation by the Korea Music Critics Association.

She organized the Post-20th Century Music Series sponsored by Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture and gave numerous lecture Series by Seoul Art Center. She is active as a columnist for the Korea Times, Korea JoongAng Daily, and the Kukmin Daily.

Dr. Kim has taught at music festivals including Schlern International Music Festival and also has been appointed as a jury including International Music Competition of Osaka, Kazakhstan Shabyt Competition.

Kim received a Bachelor of Music degree from Seoul National University and her Master’s degree from New England Conservatory where she studied under Michele Auclair. She then continued her studies with Lazar Gosman at SUNY in Stony Brook where she earned her DMA degree. She is currently Professor at Dankook University.

Jung-Eun Byun is an outstanding Korean pianist. She received her DMA degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and her master’s degree and Graduate diploma from the New England Conservatory of Music. She graduated from Seoul National University with a bachelor’s degree. In her native country, Ms. Byun was the recipient of many awards, including a top prize in the Musica di Pianoforte Competition. As a soloist with orchestra, she has performed with the Seoul National University Symphony as the winner of its concerto competition, as well as with the Seoul Art Symphony and the Seoul Academy Symphony.

Ms. Byun has appeared as a recitalist at Jordan Hall and Williams Hall in Boston, and she was a featured guest artist in the Boston French Library Recital Series. She has also been featured in the Promising Young Artist Series and the Pan Music Festival in Seoul. In New York, she has performed several times at the Staller Center and Steinway Hall. In 2001, she made her Carnegie Hall debut as a winner of the Artists International Audition. Ms. Byun was invited as a soloist by the New England Symphonic Ensemble and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2007. She also played with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the Toronto Art Center.

In addition to her performing career, she is a well-known piano teacher at the Seoul Art Center Gifted Music Academy and various other music schools. Many big international music competition winners are her students as well. She was formerly a faculty member of Seoul National University and E-wha Women’s University. Currently, Ms. Byun is a professor at Dan-kook University and serves as the music director of Win Art Hall in Seoul.