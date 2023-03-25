Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: DMA Conducting Recital

……

Daewon Kang is a conductor, pursuing his Doctor of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting at University of Wisconsin–Madison under the guidance of Oriol Sans.

Previously, Mr. Kang studied his Bachelor of Music degree at Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg in Germany, Artist Diploma at the Colburn School in Los Angeles and Master of Music in Orchestral and Choral Conducting at Bard College Conservatory of Music in New York with James Bagwell and Leon Botstein.

He has performed with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg, Colburn Orchestra, South Bend Symphony Orchestra, CCM Philharmonia, The Orchestra Now (TŌN), Bard Conservatory Orchestra, Barockorchester Hamburg and NDR Youth Symphony Orchestra, and has worked with conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Alan Gilbert, James Conlon, Thomas Hengelbrock, Christoph Eschenbach, Krzysztof Urbański.

He has performed concerts in Vienna, Graz, Hamburg, Leipzig, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, Santorini and Klausen.

He has also made appearances at the Beethoven Festival in Bonn and Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival.