Dafnis Prieto with UW World Percussion Ensemble, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $13.

April 29 at 8 pm: Dafnis Prieto with Contemporary Jazz Ensemble & UW Jazz Orchestra

April 30 at 8 pm: Dafnis Prieto with the UW World Percussion Ensemble & the UW Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble

From Cuba, Dafnis Prieto's revolutionary drumming techniques and compositions have had a powerful impact on the Latin and Jazz music scene, nationally and internationally.

Various awards include a 2011 MacArthur Fellowship Award; a GRAMMY Award and a Latin GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album for Dafnis Prieto Big Band Back to the Sunset in 2018; a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album for Dafnis Prieto Sextet Transparency in 2021; a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album for Absolute Quintet, and a Latin GRAMMY nomination for "Best New Artist,” in 2007; and "Up & Coming Musician of the Year" by the Jazz Journalists Association in 2006. Also a gifted educator, Prieto has conducted numerous master classes, clinics, and workshops throughout the world. He was a faculty member of Jazz Studies at NYU from 2005 to 2014, and in 2015 became a faculty member of Frost School of Music at UM (University of Miami).

As a composer, Prieto has created music for dance, film, chamber ensembles, and most notably for his own bands ranging from duets to big bands, including the distinctively different groups featured by eight acclaimed recordings as a leader: About The Monks, Absolute Quintet, Taking The Soul For a Walk, Si o Si Quartet-Live at Jazz Standard, Dafnis Prieto Proverb Trio, Triangles and Circles, Back to the Sunset, and Transparency.

**Virtual Event buyers - your link to view the event will be included in your confirmation email received within minutes after purchasing. Please check your junk/spam folder if you do not receive it in your inbox.**