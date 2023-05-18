media release: Dairy Symposium features the Dairy Innovation Hub’s most advanced research from all participating campuses. This event is geared toward an academic audience and anyone looking for a deeper dive into research. This is an in-person opportunity at the Pyle Center in Madison, and recordings will be available after the live event on the Hub’s YouTube channel. Hub events are free and open to the public.

Pyle Center, UW–Madison campus, 702 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706

Campus map and driving directions

Dairy Symposium is free and formatted for an academic audience.

Questions? Contact Maria Woldt at maria.woldt@wisc.edu or (608) 265-4009