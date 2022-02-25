Dark Habits

press release: Spain | 1983 | DCP | 116 min.| Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodovar; Cast: Cristina S. Pascual, Carmen Maura, Marisa Paredes

On the run after her lover ODs, cabaret singer and junkie Yolanda (Pascual) decides to hide out in a Madrid convent populated by a group of lesbian, drug-using nuns. Employing a level of anticlerical satire that takes it far beyond Bunuelian, Almodovar delivered his raucous and very funny fourth feature film, his first with a proper budget and producer.

