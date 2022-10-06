RSVP for Darners and Skimmers and Pondhawks, Oh My! The Life History of Damselflies and Dragonflies

media release: Presented by Bob Honig; retired environmental consultant, Oct. 10, 11:30 am.

In the presentation, you’ll hear about how these insects make their living. You’ll learn details of mating and reproduction and find out answers to such questions as: Is it possible to breathe and poop via the same orifice? Can dragonflies prey on birds? What backyard pond features will attract dragonflies and damselflies? You’ll get familiar with some of the common species in our area.

Bob Honig has spent many years observing and studying natural history. As an environmental consultant he addressed such diverse issues as endangered species, wetlands, archaeology, recycling, and sustainability in addition to performing numerous bird surveys. He has degrees in Biology (B.A., University of Pennsylvania) and Zoology (M.S., Virginia Tech, in the Aquatic Ecology Program). Bob is a former member of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board of the Katy Prairie Conservancy (now the Coastal Prairie Conservancy), a land trust based in Houston, TX. He is a past Chairman of the Ornithology Group of Houston’s Outdoor Nature Club and a former Compiler of the Buffalo Bayou (west Houston) and Brazos Bend, Texas, Christmas Bird Counts.

Luncheon-Lectures are held in the Arboretum Visitor Center Auditorium. A light lunch is followed by the educational presentation. This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Online registration is faster. Each lecture costs $35.

A registration confirmation will be sent to you by email or mail. If a program you request is full, you will be contacted promptly. Reservations are transferable. If you give away your reservation, please send an email to staff@foamadison.org call us at 608-890-2555 and let us know the name of the attendee. You also may cancel a reservation and request a refund at least 2 weeks ahead of the event.

Vegetarian meal requests can be accommodated. Check the vegetarian option box during registration. Two weeks advance notice is preferred. Registration closes on October 6. This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Online registration is faster.

Prefer to download a pdf to send a check? Click here: LLOrderFormFall2022.v4