Darwin Day Community Celebration
Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: Darwin Day 2023 – Illuminating Evolutionary Biology
Join Wisconsin Evolution for Darwin Day 2023! Events run February 8 to February 10 and are all open to the public. See full schedule below.
February 8, 2023; 7:00PM – 8:15PM: Wednesday Nite @ the Lab https://science.wisc.edu/wednesday-nite-at-the-lab/
Speaker: John Hawks, distinguished professor, Dept. of Anthropology, UW-Madison
Title: Finding other ancient minds across the human evolutionary tree
Delivered in-person in Room 1111 of the Genetics Biotechnology Center, 425 Henry Mall
Also offered virtually on Zoom: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/92427136645
February 9, 2023; 12:30PM – 1:30PM: Evolution Seminar Series
Speaker: Suzana Herculano-Houzel, associate professor of psychology and associate director for communications, Vanderbilt Brain Institute, Vanderbilt University. (http://www.suzanaherculanohouzel.com/)
Title: More energy, more neurone, more time: Human evolution as a story of self-reinforcing opportunities
Delivered in-person in Room 1111 of the Genetics Biotechnology Center, 425 Henry Mall
Also offered virtually on Zoom: go.wisc.edu/240r59
February 10, 2023 2:00PM – 7:00PM: Darwin Day 2023 Community Celebration and Art Exhibition
Wisconsin Energy Institute, First Floor Atrium
1552 University Ave. Madison, WI 53726
- Free Food
- Darwin Day Art Exhibition and Contest Awards
- Science and Art Activities for Kids