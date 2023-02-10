Darwin Day Community Celebration

press release: Darwin Day 2023 – Illuminating Evolutionary Biology

Join Wisconsin Evolution for Darwin Day 2023! Events run February 8 to February 10 and are all open to the public. See full schedule below.

February 8, 2023; 7:00PM – 8:15PM: Wednesday Nite @ the Lab https://science.wisc.edu/wednesday-nite-at-the-lab/

Speaker: John Hawks, distinguished professor, Dept. of Anthropology, UW-Madison

Title: Finding other ancient minds across the human evolutionary tree

Delivered in-person in Room 1111 of the Genetics Biotechnology Center, 425 Henry Mall

Also offered virtually on Zoom: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/92427136645

February 9, 2023; 12:30PM – 1:30PM: Evolution Seminar Series

Speaker: Suzana Herculano-Houzel, associate professor of psychology and associate director for communications, Vanderbilt Brain Institute, Vanderbilt University. (http://www.suzanaherculanohouzel.com/)

Title: More energy, more neurone, more time: Human evolution as a story of self-reinforcing opportunities

Delivered in-person in Room 1111 of the Genetics Biotechnology Center, 425 Henry Mall

Also offered virtually on Zoom: go.wisc.edu/240r59

February 10, 2023 2:00PM – 7:00PM: Darwin Day 2023 Community Celebration and Art Exhibition

Wisconsin Energy Institute, First Floor Atrium

1552 University Ave. Madison, WI 53726