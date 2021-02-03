ONLINE: Data Science Research Bazaar

media release: UW-Madison’s Data Science Hub is hosting its second annual Data Science Research Bazaar, focused on its theme of Data Science for the Social Good, virtually throughout February. The conference will feature lightning talks, posters, interactive discussions, and workshops that address how data science can augment equity along racial lines, in health and environmentally, and in cities. In addition, the Research Bazaar will feature an exhibit of art relating to science and technology, a session on wellness in our digital era, and a career panel. View the full schedule here. This event is open to researchers and data scientists from all disciplines, industries, and career stages, including students. While there is no cost to attend, pre-registration is required.

UW-Madison’s Data Science Research Bazaar is modeled off the international Research Bazaar, a worldwide festival that promotes digital literacy in research and aims to equip researchers with digital skills and tools to do their work more efficiently.

FEBRUARY 3: Introduction/Opening Session – 1:00-1:45 p.m.; Lightning Talks and discussions – 2:00-4:00 p.m.; Poster Session and Art Exhibit – 4:15-5:30/6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 4: Self Care in the Digital Age – 1:00-2:00 p.m.; Career Panel Discussion – 2:15-3:15 p.m.

FEBRUARY 10: DATA SCIENCE FOR RACIAL EQUITY: Interactive Discussions – 1:00-2:30 p.m.; Workshops – 2:45-4:45 p.m.

FEBRUARY 17: DATA SCIENCE FOR HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT: Interactive Discussions – 1:00-2:30 p.m.; Workshops – 2:45-4:45 p.m.

FEBRUARY 24: DATA SCIENCE FOR CITIES: Interactive Discussions – 1:00-2:30 p.m.; Workshops – 2:45-4:45 p.m.

FEBRUARY 25: CLOSING SESSION: Panel discussion – 1:00-2:15 p.m.