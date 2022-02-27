Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series

Dawn Dongeun Wohn, violin; Esther Jung-A Park, piano

The Wohn-Park Duo began their musical journey 20 years ago when we were assigned to play chamber music together at the Pre-College Division of The Juilliard School. Over the years, the two have continued to collaborate, first as students at Juilliard and Yale, and eventually, both as professors. In addition to their performances, the duo is passionate about creating collaborators for the next generation, and championing works by female composers. Their debut album featuring works by female composers, was featured by the New York Times, Spotify, Apple Music and was chosen as one of WQXR’s best albums of the year.