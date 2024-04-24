Denim Day: Collective ARTivism Project
Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center 1976 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center and UHS Sexual Assault Awareness Month event.
Be part of creating a collaborative art piece to highlight the ongoing impact of sexual assault across our campus community and the fact that no survivor is alone. The art piece will live on in the UHS Survivor Services space, in solidarity with survivors on our campus. Drop in at any time during the event to participate.
