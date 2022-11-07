media release: Long time Wisconsin sports reporter Dennis Punzel literally wrote the book on the historic 2021 NCAA Championship win by the UW Badgers Women's Volleyball team: Point Wisconsin!

On Monday Nov 7 @ 5:30 PM, Dennis will be at Leopold's discussing the book with special guest Coach Kelly Sheffield. Come get the inside scoop on that incredible season and get a signed copy of the book as a keepsake.

Co-sponsored by The Capital Times

Cost: FREE