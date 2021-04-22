ONLINE: The "Department Q" Series

press release: Center for European Studies Spring 2021 Virtual Lecture Series events are open to the general public.

Co-sponsored by the Center for European Studies and the Department of German, Nordic & Slavic. Introduced and organized by Nete Schimdt, Faculty Associate of GNS.

Acclaimed Danish author, Jussi Adler-Olsen started his Department Q series in 2007, and he has now written eight books in the series. The books have been translated into 38 different languages, and the first four books have been turned into successful movies. His talk will center on his Department Q Series with detective Carl Mørck, specifically the first book in the series (now 8 volumes): The Keeper of Lost Causes.