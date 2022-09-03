Destry Rides Again

media release: USA | 1939 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: George Marshall; Cast: Marlene Dietrich, James Stewart, Brian Donlevy

As a down-and-dirty saloon singer and a gun-averse lawman in a thoroughly corrupt frontier town, Dietrich and Stewart light up the screen in this enduringly influential comic-western. Director Marshall’s sui generis oater somehow manages to spoof the western genre while also being a sterling example of said genre at its finest. With its hoofprints evident in scores of comedic westerns to follow, and practically a blueprint for Blazing Saddles, Destry stands the test of time as a truly pioneering classic. Presented in a new 4k digital restoration by Universal Pictures in collaboration with The Film Foundation.

