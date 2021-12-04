UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Devin Cobleigh-Morrison DMA Lecture Recital

Devin Cobleigh-Morrison, natural horn

……

Program

Lecture

Give and Take: The Horn’s Influence on Giuseppe Maria Cambini’s Quintett No.2 in d-Moll, #1571.

Composer and dates:

Giuseppe Maria Cambini (1746-1825).

Performance (within lecture):

Valved and Natural Horn excerpts from:

Quintett No.2 in d-Moll, #1571. Written in 1802.

……

Raised in Pinckney, Michigan Devin Cobleigh-Morrison is currently 3rd horn of the Peoria Symphony and 4th horn of the Beloit- Janesville Symphony. In the last year of his DMA, Cobleigh-Morrison is also the hornist in the faculty wind quintet in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wingra. He received a bachelor’s degree from the Chicago College of Performing Arts, where he studied with Dale Clevenger and Alice Render, and a master’s degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, where he studied valved horn with Elizabeth Freimuth and Randy Gardner, and natural horn with Tom Sherwood. In past years, he has held the third horn chair with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, and the assistant principal horn position with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, and was horn faculty at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas with both brass and wind quintet duties. He has also performed with notable ensembles such as the Cincinnati Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Omaha Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, and has been heard in performance at various prestigious workshops, most recently being the 50th International Horn Symposium in Muncie, Indiana. With a rich background in horn literature, Cobleigh-Morrison is also a published arranger and editor of horn chamber music through Vertias Musica Publishing. He can be heard on the Omaha Symphony’s live recording of Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, op. 27 released in 2018, and the Cincinnati Pop’s 2019 Album, “Voyage!”