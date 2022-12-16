Dial Code Santa Claus

media release: France | 1989 | DCP | 92 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: René Manzor; Cast: Alain Lalanne, Brigitte Fossey, Patrick Floersheim

Thomas (Lalanne), a precocious and clever boy who nonetheless believes in Santa Claus, awaits a visit from ol’ Saint Nick on Christmas Eve. Alone in his family mansion, Thomas gets a visit down the chimney from a psychotic and delusional department store Santa on a homicidal rampage. The battle to survive the holy night is on. Rumor has it that this stylish and surprisingly whimsical action thriller was viewed by John Hughes the year before Home Alone was released.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times.